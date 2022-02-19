Will KCR invite Jagan, Babu to join Front?

Hyderabad: TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been taking lead in trying to unite all non-BJP forces, is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday to be followed by a meeting with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Deve Gowda in Karnataka and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But what about the leaders in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh?

This is what is still not clear. Andhra Pradesh has two regional parties, the ruling YSRCP led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party headed by N Chandrababu Naidu. KCR is known for taking jibes at Naidu at almost all the press conferences to emphasise on the point that injustice has been done to the region in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. KCR maintains friendly relations with Jagan but then politically YSRCP has been supporting the NDA government on several issues. So, it remains to be seen whether or not KCR at this point of time discusses the issue of a new anti-BJP front with either of these two leaders or not.

TRS leaders said that KCR is yet to take a decision whether to hold talks with AP regional parties or not. "The TRS chief is aware of the YSR Congress party's soft approach towards the BJP led Union government since the state is facing a financial crisis.

They say that KCR is still analysing Jagan's political moves particularly its issue-based support to the Union government. He would like to first understand whether YSRCP is anti-BJP or not. In the state, BJP and YSRCP have been criticising each other but he is still not sure of the intensity of the differences between the two parties. Before 2019 general elections also, KCR proposed a Federal Front but maintained distance from YSR Congress and TDP.