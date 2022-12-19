Will quit if BJP leaders prove charges, says Rohit Reddy

Hyderabad: The BRS legislator Pilot Rohit Reddy, who has received ED notices, said on Sunday that he would resign if the BJP leaders, including State president Bandi Sanjay, prove the allegations of his involvement in the Bengaluru drug case.

The MLA reached Bhagyalakshmi Mata Temple at Charminar on Sunday morning as per the challenge he had thrown to Bandi Sanjay. Talking to reporters, Reddy said by not coming to the shrine, Bandi had failed to take up his challenge to swear in front of Bhagyalakshmi Mata temple.

The legislator asserted that he was not involved in the drug case; neither the police had registered an FIR against him. He dared Sanjay and MLA M Raghunandan Rao to prove their allegations or publicly apologise.

The Tandur MLA said the BJP was scared of the BRS and hence it was using the ED, CBI and IT department against the party leaders. He alleged that Bandi Sanjay was provoking youth in the name of religion. Reddy said he would seek legal opinion and respond to the notices served by ED.