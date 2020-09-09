Withdraw LRS, Revenue Bill or face protests, warns BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Tuesday demanded the State government to immediately rollback GO No. 131 issued for the regularisation of the layouts and building constructions and its proposed new Revenue Bill.

Addressing the media persons, BJP State vice-president N VVS Prabhakar said that his party has serious objections on both issues and already placed its demands before the government.

If it fails to address, the party would not hesitate to organise a State-wide agitation against the same, he warned.

The former MLA alleged that the State government is trying to loot people through the means of LRS. About 1.30 lakh applications under the LRS-2017 are pending with the government for clearance, he said.

Besides, the State High Court had also asked the State government to spell out its comprehensive policy about the LRS.

A Cabinet Sub-Committee had submitted its report on the encroachment of government, endowment and other lands to the tune of thousands of acres.

Prabhakar alleged that in several villages, municipalities and GHMC people were forced to pay "TRS Tax" to the ruling party leaders for layouts, construction of buildings and even for getting water connections.

The poor and middle-class people who have purchased lands with their hard-earned money 15 to 30 years ago are once again asked to pay to legalise their properties, he said.

The BJP leader strongly criticised the decision of the State government to stop registrations and termed scraping of the VRO posts anti-people and anti-government employees measure.

He asked if the government is so concerned why was it woke up after six years of coming to power? How it is going to take back the thousands of acres from the people who took advantage of the loopholes in the existing Revenue Act.

The BJP leader asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to call for an all-party meeting to discuss the newly proposed revenue Bill. Besides, place the new Bill in the public domain for the people to discuss and give their feedback, before taking it up in the State Assembly.