Woman appeals to External Affairs Minister to rescue her daughter

Hyderabad: Ahmadi Begum has sought help from the Indian authorities to rescue her daughter Najma Begum, who has been stuck in Muscat, Oman. Najma was allegedly duped by her travel agent. The mother approached Union External Affairs Minister Dr Subramanian Jaishankar for help.

According to a letter submitted to Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs, Government of India, by Ahmadi Begum, her daughter is currently taking refuge at an Indian embassy shelter after escaping her employer’s residence. In a letter, Ahmadi said that Najma, a resident of Begumpet, was approached by a female agent who had offered her a job to work as a housemaid in Muscat. Najma reached the destination on July 30 this year and worked at the residence of a sheikh for three months.

The woman’s family has stated that she is diabetic and was allegedly facing psychological harassment at the hands of her employer, following which she decided to flee. “Kindly ask the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman, to rescue her and return her as soon as possible,” Ahmadi urged the Minister.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan took to X and said, “Najma Begum from Hyderabad, Telangana, was cheated by a local travel agent and was stuck in Muscat, Oman. She ran away from her employer’s house and took shelter in the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman; her mother, Ahmadi Begum, appealed to Dr Jaishankar to rescue her daughter as soon as possible.”