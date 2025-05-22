Woman Attempts to Open Emergency Door on Indigo Flight, Stopped by Staff and Handed Over to Police

A female passenger caused a disturbance on an Indigo flight from Shamshabad Airport to Bhubaneswar. The woman was stopped by the airline staff when she tried to open the emergency exit door and was handed over to the police.

According to the police, the woman, from Karnataka, attempted to open the emergency door while the flight was moving on the runway from the parking lot, getting ready for takeoff.

The airline staff intervened, which led to an argument between the woman and the staff. As a result, the flight was stopped, and the woman was handed over to the RGIA police. The police have filed a case and are investigating. It was later found that the passenger was mentally unstable.















