Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Woman charred to death in fire caused by short circuit in Hyderabad

Woman charred to death in fire caused by short circuit in Hyderabad
x

Woman charred to death in fire caused by short circuit in Hyderabad

Highlights

  • Woman burnt alive in fire accident in Hyderabad.
  • The fire broke out at Art labs in Jeedimetla.

A woman charred to death in fire that triggered due to a short circuit in Art labs here at Jeedimetla industrial area in Hyderabad.

The woman, Yashoda (40), was working as a house keeper in the firm. While Yashoda burnt alive in the fire, another woman sustained minor injuries. She was shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the fire fighters were alerted over the mishap who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A case has been registered by the police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X