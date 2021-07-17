Woman charred to death in fire caused by short circuit in Hyderabad
Highlights
- Woman burnt alive in fire accident in Hyderabad.
- The fire broke out at Art labs in Jeedimetla.
A woman charred to death in fire that triggered due to a short circuit in Art labs here at Jeedimetla industrial area in Hyderabad.
The woman, Yashoda (40), was working as a house keeper in the firm. While Yashoda burnt alive in the fire, another woman sustained minor injuries. She was shifted to a hospital.
Meanwhile, the fire fighters were alerted over the mishap who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A case has been registered by the police.
