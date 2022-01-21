Woman dies, husband injured after truck rams into bike in Hyderabad

A woman was dead and her husband sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle here at Medchal on Thursday. The woman was identified as Reshma Begum and her husband Syed Salim, from Medchal.



The police said that the accident occurred when the couple was heading towards Medchal main road from Gandhi Maisamma on their bike. When they reached Suthariguda, the truck driver who was driving rashly hit their bike from the rear.

The couple fell down and suffered serious injuries. Both of them shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, Reshma died while undergoing treatment and husband is in stable condition.

The Medchal police registered a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating. The police are also probing if the driver was in inebriated state when the mishap took place.