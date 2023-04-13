Woman murdered, body found in plastic bag

Hyderabad : An unidentified person murdered a woman and disposed her body after packing it in a plastic bag at Pahadishareef on city outskirts on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the locals noticed a decomposed body dumped near the Hardware Park at Tukkuguda-Srisailam highway and alerted the police. It was found under the limits of Pahadi Shareef Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The police suspect the woman was strangled using a towel and killed. Later the suspects disposed the body at an isolated place in the Hyderabad outskirts.

"The woman might have been killed three days ago as the body was highly decomposed. Special teams are formed to identify the woman and trackdown the murderers," said ACP Maheshwaram, C Anjaiah.

Police are trying to identify the victim based on the missing complaints received in and around the city and have taken up the investigation after registering a case.