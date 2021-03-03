Woman throws two-year-old boy from second floor of building in Hyderabad

In an inhumane case, a woman threw the son of her brother-in-law from the second floor of the building after a severe criticism from her relatives for not having children. The incident took place on Tuesday here at Edi Bazaar of Old City.

According to the inspector of Bhavaninagar, N Venkateshwarlu, two brothers -- Mohammad Etheshamuddin (32) and Sujauddin (27) were residing in the same building. Etheshamuddin and Asma got married six years ago and the couple had a daughter who died five days after she was born. However, the couple later gave birth to a son, Numauddin three years ago.

On the other hand, Sujauddin got married to Ayesha more than a year ago and has not had children. Ayesha is said to have been upset over her husband and his nephew with affection. Earlier, she tried to kill the boy but in vain and was warned by her family later. On Tuesday, she tied up the boy's limbs and tossed him from the second floor of the building in front of his parents.

The boy was rushed to Osmania General Hospital but was declared brought dead. The police took Ayesha into custody and are investigating.