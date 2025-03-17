Women brawl over bus seat

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, three women got engaged in a physical altercation over a seat in a TGSRTC bus at Bolarum bus stop on Sunday.

A video going viral on social media platforms shows three angry women fighting for the seat. One of them hurls footwear at the other while an elderly male passenger tries to calm the situation.

Eyewitnesses reported that the women started arguing over a vacant seat, which quickly escalated into a heated physical fight. In the heat of the moment, they allegedly used their footwear to hit each other, causing chaos inside the bus.

The RTC bus was travelling from Hakimpet depot of Rangareddy district to Hyderabad. The incident occurred when the bus reached the Bollaram bus stop. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Several such incidents were reported including one in January, when multiple women landed blows on each other in a TGSRTC bus. Other passengers on the bus had to get involved to break the scuffle.