Women facing bias in every sphere of life: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said that though the women have been demanding equal rights, they have been facing bias in every sphere of life, including women in high offices.

The Governor was speaking during the celebrations held on the eve of International Women's Day at Raj Bhavan on Monday. On the occasion, the Governor felicitated some women in recognition of their achievements and services to the society through their chosen fields.

"Though we have been demanding equal rights, women in every sphere of life, even those in high offices, are also facing bias," said the Governor. She exhorted the women to take care of their health, become economically independent, take up challenging works and be a fighter, and celebrate the life and womanhood.

The Governor said that everyday must be a Women's Day to recognise, acknowledge, respect and celebrate the women and their tremendous contribution and achievements. "Women all over the world are making innumerable sacrifices at home and at societal level to make this world a more caring, peaceful, affectionate, beautiful and a liveable one," she added. The Governor added that the International Women's Day was an occasion to work for the creation of a world that is more gender equal, inclusive and safer for women.

Around 300 women from different walks of life attended the celebrations and joined the dinner hosted by the Governor on the occasion. Dr Padmaja Reddy (Kuchipudi dance exponent and Padma Sri awardee), Dr Nomula Hema Latha (social and medical services), Preeti Reddy (Mrs India Runner Up), Sathwika (national-level player in Karrasamu, also known as Silambamu), Arpina Jaya Lakshmi (young change maker), Nihara Mohan (Cyclist), M Sita Mahalakshmi (Kuchipudi dance exponent) and Mamidi Rachana (the first food delivery girl) were among those who were felicitated by the Governor on the occasion.