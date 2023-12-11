Women heartily celebrate launch of Mahalakshmi scheme in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: Following announcement of a full-fledged cabinet committee with permanent portfolios by the new Congress government on Saturday, the district administration in Rangareddy has officially sets into motion the implementation of Rajiv Aarogyasri and Mahalaxmi schemes.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri, IAS, officially launched the schemes at Kondapur Area Hospital in Rangareddy on Saturday that saw the heavy presence of women folk celebrating the launch.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, the district Collector Bharathi Hollikeri urged the poor people to avail the benefits under Rajiv Aarogyasri free healthcare scheme launched by the state government.

"The scheme help people get a treatment upto Rs 10 lakhs in government run and empanalled hospitals in the state. The healthcare scheme covers almost 1672 types of diseases including 1383 surgeries and 289 medical disorders. The ambitious scheme provide cashless treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakhs, she elaborated.

Later, the collector launched Mahalakshmi, the free transport scheme and termed it as the first step towards women empowerment. She even inaugurated an RTC bus for women folk, girl students and female employees. While enjoying the moment, she even travelled in the bus along with women for a few meters from Kondapur Area Hospital.

The collector herself cut tickets with zero fare and handed over to women passengers during the journey. The women folk found elated over the launch of free transportation service for them by the government.

"Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, free travel facility will available for women in RTC Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses. Women and girls can travel for free across Telangana irrespective of their age. Besides, transgenders too will be provided with free transport accommodation. Women passengers can avail the facility by showing any identity card like Aadhaar, Driving License, Election ID, the official said.

District Medical Health Officer Dr. Venkateswara Rao, Deputy DM&HO Dr. Srujana, Dr. Raju, Arogyasree Coordinator Dr. Naresh, Deputy Transport Commissioner Praveen Rao and Deputy Regional Manager R. Kavitha besides hospital staff, Asha workers, RTC officials and officers concerned were presented the occasion.