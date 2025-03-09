Women Journalists Empowered Through Online Journalism Workshop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A one-day training workshop titled Online Journalism – Women Journalists' Empowerment was held at the Telangana Media Academy in Nampally on Sunday. The session aimed to equip women journalists with essential digital skills and insights into the evolving media landscape.

Dr Harish, Special Commissioner for Information and Public Relations, attended as the guest of honour. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the importance of equal opportunities for women in journalism. He noted that the Journalists’ Accreditation Study Committee, chaired by Telangana Media Academy’s K. Srinivas Reddy, has made special recommendations to enhance the representation of women in the field. He encouraged attendees to take inspiration from Nobel laureate Marie Curie, who was the first woman to win prizes in both Physics and Chemistry, and to strive for excellence in their careers.

The workshop, presided over by K. Srinivas Reddy, featured sessions by industry experts. Prof. Madhu Vishwanatham from ISB Data Science School spoke about Online Journalism Insights – Social Media Strategy, while AI specialist Rakesh Dubbudu covered News Sources – Subject Knowledge. Dr Madhavi Ravi Kumar, Senior Assistant Professor at Hyderabad University, discussed Online Journalism, Navigation, Credibility, and AI, and Dr Shruti Mantri, Associate Director at ISB Data Science School, addressed Fake News and Misinformation.

Fifty women journalists from across Telangana, including Hyderabad, participated in the training. To support their professional development, the Media Academy provided each attendee with 10 books and certificates.

The event also saw the participation of Media Academy Secretary Nagulapalli Venkateswara Rao, Women Journalists’ Coordinator Rajeshwari, and other senior figures from the media industry.