Women should be kept happy for family well-being: Brahmakumaris

Stating that there is no life if there is no woman, senior Rajayoga teacher of Brahmakumaris Sister Shivaleela on Sunday said women in a family should be kept happy if everyone wants to be happy. She was speaking at a programme 'Happy Woman- Happy Family' organised by Brahmakumaris to mark the International Women's Day at the Srinagar Colony branch on Sunday.





Shivaleela said if there is no woman in a house, it will be like 'narakam'. If there are no women, there will be no life and no evolution. If everyone wants to be happy, they should keep women in the house happy, be it mother, wife or even maid (naukrani), she remarked. Shivaleela said many visitors from maths and other organisations visit the Brahmakumaris and appreciate importance given to women in the organisation. They also started giving preference by having women's wings, which resulted in growth of their organisations.





Women themselves are paths to happiness; hence they should not expect appreciation from others, she pointed out. DDMS P Obul Reddy School principal Rekha Rao said the foundation of the globe is family; the root cause of happiness is women. She said being educated is important, but it is not necessary for women to do jobs. If there are financial problems, they can take up jobs. Taking care of children, teaching them morals and making them good citizens are required of women, she said. Sharing her experience, Rao said her first priority was family. She gets a peaceful atmosphere with them. Sisters Radha, Lakshmi and Krishnaveni were present.



