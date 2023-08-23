Women's Reservation is not my personal problem- All should come out, BJP and Congress are the same- Kavitha

Hyderabad: Stating that the women's reservation was not her fight alone, the BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the BJP and Congress were the same and failed on the this issue.

After facing criticism for a less number of seats in the list announced by the BRS, Kavitha addressed a press conference here at her residence on Wednesday. She said that inspite of having strength in the Parliament the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not bringing the Bill. She said that 14 lakh women could become public representatives because of reservations in local bodies. "This is not my personal issue, it is the problem of 70 crore women in the country," said Kavitha. She pointed out that the the reservations for women in local bodies is implemented in the country except for Uttar Pradesh ruled by BJP. There was only one women cabinet minister in Congress government led by Jawaharlal Nehru and today there were only two women ministers under Modi, she said.

The BRS leader said that no one talked on the reservation until she took up the issue. "The Congress leader A Revanth Reddy has been targeting me but never questioned the BJP or Prime Minister Modi," said Kavitha.

The BRS leader talked of taking up dharna at Delhi once again. "I will take up dharna at Jantar Mantar during the next session and invite Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and BJP leader Smriti Irani. Let us see how many of them will come. 'Doodh ka doodh pani ka pani hojayega'," said Kavitha.

The BRS leader also targeted BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind for his comments against her. She said she would complain to the Election Commission of India. Expressing concern over the LB Nagar issue, Kavitha said that the government would ensure these incidents do not occur again. She also expressed doubts that the EVMs can be tampered with.