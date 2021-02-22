Worker killed, 3 injured in blast at electronics factory in Bollaram

A worker was killed and three others were critically injured after an explosion at SYS electronics factory in Bollaram industrial area on Sunday late evening.

The blast is said to have occurred due to the increase in the melting temperature to melt the coirs to manufacture fans. Four workers were present in the area when the blast occurred.

The workers were rushed to the nearby private hospital where one of them, identified as Radhika, was declared as brought dead. Meanwhile, three others are undergoing temperature. The injured persons were identified as Vijay Yadav, Kamalesh and Chadan.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.