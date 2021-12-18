World Bank allots 320 cr for improving road safety in State

Hyderabad: The World Bank allocated Rs 320 crore for the improvement of road safety in Telangana. The Bank team met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday and explained them about the key themes like road engineering, vehicle safety, driver training, enforcement and post-crash care as part of the implementation of the programme. Somesh Kumar said that several measures have been taken up by the State Government to prevent accidents and minimise accidental deaths. He said that the Transport and Police departments were jointly conducting road safety weeks to create awareness to drivers on over speeding. Major focus is also laid on road discipline among drivers and pedestrians.

The government also developed certain APPs and installed CC cameras to monitor road safety measures.

He also informed the World Bank team that the government is giving high priority by providing timely medical care to the accident victims. All the departments concerned were working collectively to implement road safety and minimise the fatalities in road accidents.