World Trade Centre, NI-MSME to hold webinar on budget today

Hyderabad: The budget 2022-23 presented by Union Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharaman on February 1, had raised several issues. While some felt that it was a booster budget, others believed it was not so positive and not growth oriented. Those opinions were initial reactions. Meanwhile, the World Trade Centre, Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam and National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry of MSME, NI-MSME will hold a webinar on Friday at 7 pm.

Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Telangana Jayesh Ranjan will deliver the keynote address. Industry experts Narsimha Murthy Director, National Stock Exchange, Dr T Prabhakar Reddy, Development Economist, Uma Reddy, Managing Director, Hitech Magnetics and Electronics Private Limited, practicing Chartered Accountants Ramdev Bhutada and V S Sudhir and Dr S Glory Swarupa, Director General ni-msme will be participating in the webinar. The programme will be moderated by Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, Founder and General Secretary, Foundation for Democratic Reforms.