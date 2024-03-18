Wow! Night bazaars come alive as Eid shopping frenzy grips Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the start of Ramzan month, the trading community is all geared up to cater to the seasonal demand. From historic markets to shopping expos in the city, they welcome customers with a variety of items, from clothing to jewellery, attars to perfumes, crockery, henna, bangles, and footwear.

Shopping at crowded places in Hyderabad has its own significance, as the markets, shopping festivals organised at functions, and convention halls are open throughout the night. This first weekend, people at famous markets like historic Charminar and Laad Bazar, among others, continued to arrive through the night and started the festive season with a bang with activities including shopping and having delicacies like Haleem, kebabs, and pathar ka gosht at their favourite spots. However, the State government officially granted permission for business establishments to remain open until 4 am during the season.

It has been observed that several families in Hyderabad shop for Ramzan in the first week of the month and a few before the beginning of the month. So as to spend more time in prayers and religious activities during the holy month. Considering the practice, several traders have sourced merchandise from suppliers and displayed it in the stores.

This Ramzan, the traders are attracting customers in an innovative manner. Mannequins donning the latest trends have come up in most of the shops in Pathergatti, Madina, Sultan Bazar, Abids, and Tolichowki. New dress patterns like silk and net gowns, Pakistani suits, lycra, ponchos, sarees, and long frocks are in demand. Apart from catering to the locals, Ramzan shopping in the Old City is also a big tourist draw, as several foreigners visit these streets every year.

With an estimated over 5,000 commercial establishments set up in the stretch from Nayapul to Shalibanda, the entire area is bustling with activity. “There is an increase in competition in trade. These days, people in Old City tend to buy branded and designer dresses, including Pakistani suits. In the last few years, there used to be a few hundred shops in the stretch, but now there are thousands, and the competition has doubled,” explains Shaik Kaleem Quadri, an owner of Nishat, a women's clothing shop in Old City.

Rakesh Sharma, an owner of Sri Devi collections at Sultan Bazar, said that the showroom is ready with the entire new collection of suits and dresses for Ramzan.

Moreover, several function halls in the city turned into night bazaars and shopping festivals.

The 30-day ‘Rainbow Shopping Festival’, which started on the first day of Ramzan at Minar Garden, near Salar Jung Museum, showcases the vibrant colours of Charminar and the famous Old City night shopping for an entire month to enthral the shoppers.

This first weekend, ‘The Gulmohar Expo’ was held in Malakpet, a platform where women entrepreneurs showcased their clothes and products, and a large number of people throng the venue. Many more expos, including Jashn-e-Bazaar, Khuranas, and many other shopping festivals, are set up in function halls across the city.

The 15-day Daawat-e-Ramzan, a night bazaar, is all set to launch on March 27. It is an extravaganza of street and designer shopping, lip-smacking food, and others showcasing the festive mood of the city in the holy month of Ramzan at Kings Palace in Mehdipatnam.

The shopping expos feature an array of traditional handicrafts, designer collections, ethnic wear, fashion wear, designer wear, jewellery, garments, and much more. With amazing shopping experiences all under one roof, this is a shopper's paradise with enticing prices and incentives.