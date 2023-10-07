Wrestling match at LB Stadium in Hyderabad turns violent

Hyderabad: A clash between two wrestlers at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad turned violent on Friday night, injuring spectators and leading to a very tense situation.

The Modi Kesari Dangal (wrestling) competitions have been underway at LB Stadium for the past three days. During the closing ceremony on Friday night, a fight broke out between two wrestlers. As the match continued on one side, supporters of the wrestlers Zafar Pahelwan and Salam Bin Yousuf Pahelwan attacked each other with chairs on the other side. The terrified audience fled the stadium, and many spectators were injured in the chaos.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested both groups involved in the clash.