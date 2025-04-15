Yadagirigutta: SBI donates battery vehicles to temple

Yadagirigutta: State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Challa Srinivasulu Setty donated two battery-operated vehicles to the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to assist elderly and disabled devotees.

The vehicles, each worth Rs 8 lakhs, were handed over to Temple Executive Officer Bhaskar Rao on Monday. SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar highlighted the eco-friendly nature of the vehicles and their role in improving the devotee experience. EO Bhaskar Rao expressed gratitude, noting the vehicles’ importance for visitors.