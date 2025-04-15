  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Yadagirigutta: SBI donates battery vehicles to temple

Yadagirigutta: SBI donates battery vehicles to temple
x
Highlights

Yadagirigutta: State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Challa Srinivasulu Setty donated two battery-operated vehicles to the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi...

Yadagirigutta: State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Challa Srinivasulu Setty donated two battery-operated vehicles to the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to assist elderly and disabled devotees.

The vehicles, each worth Rs 8 lakhs, were handed over to Temple Executive Officer Bhaskar Rao on Monday. SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar highlighted the eco-friendly nature of the vehicles and their role in improving the devotee experience. EO Bhaskar Rao expressed gratitude, noting the vehicles’ importance for visitors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick