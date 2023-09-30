Yellandu: BRS will return to power, asserts MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Yellandu : CM KCR will play a key role in national politics and BRS will come to power in the State, asserted Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra here on Friday.

The MP, who is the incharge of Yellandhu Assebly segment, received a grand welcome by the party leaders and workers on his visit. Speaking in various party meetings, MP Vaddiraju explained the BRS achievements in last nine years. He questioned the oppostion parties for lagging behind Telangana in implementation of welfare schemes.

He said, “MLC Kavitha fought for the women reservation bill and got success,” He congratulated the all the women leaders who extended support to Kavitha fought for the women reservation bill.

Vaddiraju said, Yellandhu MLA Haripriya will win majority of votes in coming polls. He said, there was no doubt the coal town people will extend support to her in the elections.