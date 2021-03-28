Yes! Boys not allowed at this eves' bistro

Adding more wings women entrepreneurship,especially among marginalised sections, city-based Safa Foundation has set up yet another culinary skill center for women in the city. At LUQMA – a Kitchen Studio in Bahadurpura, only women are allowed to dine and discuss entrepreneurial ideas and opportunities. Luqma (a morsel of food in Urdu) is the second venture from Safa after 'Karwan Kitchen' at Vattepally in Bahadurpura in 2019 which empowers marginalised women from Old City.

The new concept of Safa located opposite Balshetty Khet Ground, Darulshifa was inaugurated on March 21 to serve the delicacies as prepared in every house of city. The bistro serves primarily homemade cuisines prepared by women fully equipped with culinary skills amids the vibes of Hyderabadi hospitality.

The Luqma Kitchen Studio carries everything under a roof from tasty dishes and has all that paraphernalia to allow women entrepreneurs to hold their business meetings at the bistro.

"15 women members formed a 'LUQMA' team of chefs that cooks delicious dishes of popular Hyderabadi cuisine. We even offer door delivery. The outlet promotes culinary skills among women marginalised by the society. 'Karwan Kitchen' and 'Luqma' both are women-oriented initiatives to promote entrepreneurship skills among women to empower them economically and self sustaining," says Mohammed Younus, Operations Manager, 'Luqma Kitchen Studio,' Darulshifa.

"What makes a difference this time is that the dining facility is especially designed for the women to unwind for quite some time with their friends and family members besides ruminating their thoughts, discuss and deep dive into their business ideas, on a par with those settings in hotels and restaurants," Younus adds.







