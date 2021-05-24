Yoga, nutritious diet key to combat Covid

Hyderabad: Pranayama, yoga and nutritious diet helped me to battle against corona virus, says Covid survivor A Deepika, an Assistant Executive Engineer in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Along with Deepika few other colleagues of her tested positive. After she experienced cough, fever and headache, she tested Covid positive.

Deepika said that immediately after testing positive, she went under isolation and started medication. She started doing pranayama and exercises early in the morning. The family members made sure that she had a good and healthy diet. "My day started at 7 am with slight exercise, pranayama, yoga and having boiled eggs for breakfast and having protein rich food in the afternoon and taking vaporizer," said Deepika.

Deepika, who has a three-year-old daughter, said that the two-week of isolation period was a tough time but her family members ensured that they were with her. Deepika said that she kept away from the news channels, whatsapp groups to avoid the unwanted negative news about Covid. She dedicated her entire time watching old movies, comedy movies and motivational speeches through her laptop. After completing two-week isolation, she had undergone RT-PCR and was tested negative.

Deepika said that corona virus is not dangerous if detected early and proper medication is taken. "Immediately after getting symptoms, I tested and the report showed positive. Started medication and also exercise without delay and within two days of medication, the symptoms were gone but I completed the isolation period of two weeks," said Deepika. She suggested all to take timely action if not for themselves but for their loved ones and also suggested that they go for vaccination as it is the best weapon against the virus.