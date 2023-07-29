Youm-e-Ashoora to be observed today; Ashoorkhanas bereft of basic facilities

Hyderabad: Moharram, the first month of Islamic calendar which is known the world over for the mourning of Hazrath Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, who was martyred in Karbala, in Iraq; tenth Moharram, which marks the Youm-e-Ashura, the day of martyrdom, ‘Youm-e-Ashura’ falls today.

On this day the traditional ‘Bibi-ka-Alam’ procession is taken out on an elephant. The rehearsals for the elephant were started five days ahead from the main procession. The Shia’s self-flagellate with chains and swords and reciting Nuaha in remembrance of the Martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

Each year, during this yearly Azadari (mourning) procession, several thousand Shia Muslims, barefoot and bare-chested, mourn. More than 40 ‘Anjumans’, while self-flagellate, starting from Bibi-ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura to Masjid-e-Ilahi in Chaderghat. Hyderabad Deccan is one of the prominent centres in India where there is a long tradition of Moharram mourning.

‘Bibi-ka-Alam’ attracts attention as the most visible Alam (replica) of the Deccan’s tradition. There are numerous other places or Ashoorkhanas where alams are installed and people in thousands throng them.

Each day people throng Bibi-ka-Alawa, BadshaahiAshoorkhana, Moula Ali, Alawa-e-Sartauq among others.

‘Yaadgaar-e-Hussaini’, in Darulshifa, is exclusively reserved for women mourners behind the ‘Alawa-e-Sartauq’. It is one of the centres of women mourners in the city. The tauq (shackles) after which the Ashoorkhana has been named, was brought from Karbala.

According to Shia Muslims, Yaadgaar-e-Hussaini was built by Begum Mehdi Yar Jung, the daughter of an official in the administration of the Nizam of Hyderabad. ‘Yaadgar-e-Hussaini’ is unique in the sense that there is no other Ashoorkhana in the city which is reserved exclusively for women. She donated the land for constructing the holy place; other women joined in with donations.

The idea in building an exclusive Ashoorkhana for women was to provide them with a place to carry out their prayers without any disturbance and maintain ‘pardah’. It also serves as a place of rest for those who travel from far off places to visit Hyderabad Deccan during Moharram to take part in the mourning sessions that are organised in Moharram.

According to the Shia community, mourning lasts for two months and eight days. There are also others who say it ends with completion of 40 days, that is also known as Chehlum. Shia Muslims in Hyderabad observe the mourning for 40 days or 69 days, as per their belief. Almost all the first 10 days of the month are spent in places where congregations are held in remembrance of Imam Hussain, his family members and companions.

In these congregations, they read Marsiya/Soaz, an elegiac poem written to commemorate the martyrdom and velour of Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his comrades in the battle of Karbala; also, Hadis which is done to recall the martyrdom in Karbala. The last part of the commemoration is Nuohakhwani (lamentation). All these sessions end with ‘matam’ or the beating of the chest with hands.

Women at home, just like men, wear only black symbolising the pain of the death of Imam Hussain and are constantly engaged in prayers. However, the matam done by women does not involve shedding of blood and is restricted to light tapping on the chest.

Community awaits funds, unhappy with arrangements

Though the Youm-e-Ashoora, to be observed on Saturday, which marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, when several thousands mourn and visits the Ashoorkhanas in the city, the government departments failed to provide basic facilities to the visiting devotees, Ashoorkhana especially Bibi-ka-Alawa and other places in Darulshifa.

Alleging apathy, the Shia community said that Hyderabad’s centuries old tradition was slowly losing government patronage. The community alleged that though the funds of Rs 8 crore for the mourning month were sanctioned by the state government, the departments failed to make available arrangements. “Each year, the state government sanctioned funds, but no major works would be initiated. Even this year, no major works were taken up, especially by the civic body, and the faithful thronging the religious place are facing difficulties. The heavy rain doubles the whammy. Even no road repairs were taken up on the procession stretch,” said Mir Firasat Ali Baqri, a Shia community leader.

He said as there was no rain for the last two days, at least now the civic body must take up the road repairs on the procession stretch. During the procession, the faithful walk barefoot and mourn self-flagellate,” he added.

Since the departments, including GHMC, R&B, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL, Zoo authorities (for elephant), fire and health have a major role to play during the 10-day mourning and Bibi Ka Alam procession, Union Minister Prashant Pandhre directed all departments to make arrangements. The GHMC erected a temporary shed at Alawa-e-Bibi in Dabeerpura from where a mourning procession will be taken out.