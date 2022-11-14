Young boy’s tweet grabs eyes of Water Board MD, KTR

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Children's Day, a young boy's tweet to K T Rama Rao regarding the issue of water scarcity in his colony for the past several years drew the attention of the Minister as well as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board's (HMWSSB) managing director Dana Kishore, who later made a visit to the area and took stock of the situation along with the boy and a team of officials. Mohd Umar, a resident of Golden City Colony under Suleman Nagar division in Rajendranagar, tweeted a video in which he was found holding a banner with a writing that says "Children's Day wish to KTR uncle. We are living in Golden City colony, near Pillar no.248, Hyderabad. We have been waiting for Municipal water for five years. We are facing many problems. Please help us".

Request @HMWSSBOnline MD Dana Kishore Garu @MDHMWSSB to visit personally today and resolve the issue@KTRoffice please follow up https://t.co/XEaBGQ2h5K — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 14, 2022

A twitter follower shared the same to KTR's twitter account stating that a young boy is requesting him on something this Children's Day. Responding to the tweet, KTR redirected the same to the MD of water works, asking him to visit the area personally on Monday and resolve the issue.



Upon receiving the instruction, HMWSSB MD visited the Golden City Colony along with a team of local officials and staff. The MD was received by Suleman Nagar division corporator Mohd. Nawaz who later introduced the young boy, master Umar, to the official.

Dana Kishore and his team visited the entirety of the area along with master Umar and took stock of the situation. The official assured master Umar and the locals that the issue of water scarcity will be resolved soon and the process will begin without much ado.

Later, the HMWSSB MD shared the photos of his visit to Golden Colony along with master Umar and team of officials from HMWSSB on KTR's twitter account. The official wrote, "He visited the area and met with master Umar. Rs. 2.85 crore water pipeline has been sanctioned for the area but works are not yet taken up as GHMC banned road-cutting during monsoon. However, we are starting the work now. The waterline at master Umar's house is 3.94 km/Rs.94 Lakh. Assured him of water supply in two weeks of time". Reacting over the tweet of a chivalrous official, KTR said "Well done MD Garu....,".