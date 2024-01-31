Young innovators add TSIC feathers to their cap

Hyderabad: According to TSIC officials, they have been digging innovators since 2017 and has led several initiatives with a keen focus on sensitizing, scouting, nurturing, and recognizing rural innovators through a flagship programme Intinta Innovator. Till date around 40 innovations are out in the markets.

Recently Innovator Village Innovation Awards ceremony, held within each village where around 44 innovators were facilitated. The program showcased diverse innovations spanning various sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, food technology, environment, mobility, automobiles, aquaculture, assistive technology, and sanitation.

Innovator - B Sai Kumar

Problem : Soil is a precious natural resource and it needs to be conserved from pollution, however, due to the application of dangerous chemicals, it is getting affected. The population of India is increasing and the area for cultivation is gradually getting reduced. If this continues, India is likely to face a food crisis

Solution : Developed a Robotic Smart Sprayer which enables the application of artificial intelligence and IOT in precision and sustainable agricultural farming and it is a device that operates with an ultrasonic sensor and Bluetooth control module. It replaces the manual method of spraying. Robotic Smart spraying technology permits the accurate application of water-soluble chemicals and micronutrients directly on plants with sensor detection and avoids excess application and wastage of solution

Innovator - S K Rajalipasha

Problem : The riders who are deaf and dumb face difficulties while riding two wheelers, as they unable to hear honking that can lead fatal accidents

Solution : A specially designed helmet has been developed to enhance the safety of deaf and mute individuals riding two-wheelers. This innovative helmet features a front-mounted light that activates in response to the sound waves and radio waves emitted by vehicles approaching from behind. When a vehicle honks or emits signals, the light on the helmet illuminates, alerting the rider to the presence of a vehicle nearby

Innovator - S Manikanta

Problem : Every day, I had to endure a lengthy commute of almost 20 kilometers to reach school, relying solely on public transportation. This daily struggle highlighted the pressing issue of inadequate transportation infrastructure, especially for students residing in remote areas like Wanaparthy. The absence of reliable and accessible transportation not only affected my daily routine but also posed difficulties for many others, including senior citizens and children, who often rely on public transport for their daily chores

Solution : Developed the Electric Cycle—a pioneering solution that addresses the transportation needs of various demographic groups. This electric bicycle not only offers a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation but also serves as a practical and affordable solution for individuals of all ages, including senior citizens and children

Innovator - C Pravalika Reddy

Problem : Traditional hydroponic farming methods often rely on manual labor and constant monitoring, which can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. Scaling up operations can pose challenges due to the need for additional workforce and resources. Moreover, ensuring consistent and efficient management of essential factors like moisture, humidity, and temperature in hydroponic systems can be complex and prone to human error. These limitations hinder the scalability and overall efficiency of hydroponic farming, restricting its potential for widespread adoption and sustainable production.

Solution : Utilizing an ESP32 microcontroller as the central control unit, the system streamlines the entire farming process, eliminating the need for extensive manual intervention. By integrating with sensors and a Telegram app, the ESP32 serves as the control center, enabling seamless communication and management of key parameters.

A chatbot, powered by Telegram’s Bot API, provides a user-friendly interface for interacting with the automation system. Users can effortlessly send commands and receive real-time updates on system status and operations. The ESP32 continuously monitors for new chatbot messages, executing predefined commands such as checking moisture levels, adjusting humidity, recycling water, and controlling plant irrigation