Youth must use technology to help society and elders: Thai Consul General
Chennai: The 10th edition of TechnoVIT’25, a global technical festival, began at VIT Chennai on Friday, attracting over 10,000 students from across India and 10 foreign countries, including Thailand, Poland, Australia and Taiwan.
Racha Aribarg, Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai, inaugurated the event as chief guest. In his address, he urged youth in engineering and science to use technology for the betterment of society, assist the elderly and combat organised crime. He emphasised bridging the “digital divide” by helping elders adapt to technology, ensuring they are not left behind in the modern world.
Dr GV Selvam, Vice President, VIT, who presided over the event, said India was shifting from “Study Abroad” to “Study in India, Make in India,” highlighting how TechnoVIT showcases students’ practical innovations. Guest of Honour Prince Jayakumar D, Executive Vice President, HCLTech, noted that Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing would shape the future, making India the innovation capital of the world.
The three-day event features 150 technical competitions with prizes worth Rs. 10 lakh and over 40 hands-on workshops to enhance students’ practical skills.