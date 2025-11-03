Youth, poor with BJP’s development vision: Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao said that the BJP is witnessing a surge in support from youth, the poor and weaker sections across the country, inspired by the development-oriented governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he welcomed several prominent leaders and workers from the BRS and Congress parties into the BJP fold, including Venkatapati Rajanna, Nageshwar Rao Gollapallu, Narsing Rao G Shiva Kumar and Karan Dev, in the presence of Wanaparthy district.

Speaking at the event, Ramchander Rao emphasised that the central leadership of the BJP has consistently delivered a corruption-free government over the past 12 years. He credited Prime Minister Modi’s vision for transforming India into a self-reliant and developed nation, stating, “Today, India is moving forward as a developed India and a self-reliant India. That is why all the people are looking towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

The BJP leader noted that the party’s welfare schemes and transparent governance have resonated deeply with the public, especially among economically disadvantaged communities. “People from the poor and weaker sections are also looking towards the BJP,” he said, adding that the party’s inclusive approach is drawing support from all corners of society.

Ramachender Rao criticised the previous BRS government in Telangana for fostering corruption and failing to meet public expectations. He also accused the Congress government of being driven by contractors and commissions, stating that its reliance on intimidation and communal politics has only worsened the situation. “People should now give BJP a chance,” he urged.

He also condemned the alleged vote-buying tactics of the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills elections and called on youth, women, and educated citizens to join the BJP and contribute to building a better future for Telangana. “Let us make the future of Telangana wonderful with everyone’s cooperation,” he said.