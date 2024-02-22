Youth should be aware of threats to nation, says Karuna Gopal

Hyderabad: “Youth are the future of the country”, said Karuna Gopal Vartakavi, founder-president, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, and independent director, Engineers India Ltd. She was delivering a lecture on “Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Viksit Bharat@ 2047- Voice of Youth”, organised by ICFAI Staff College at the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education.

Addressing students, staff and guests, who attended the event physically and virtually, she spoke about the vision of PM Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047. Karuna mentioned India as a re-emerging country. Highlighting some of remarkable milestones it achieved under Modi, she said India is giving tough competition to countries like Germany and Japan. She mentioned the various programmes and platforms that the government designed for youth; how girls are doing exceptionally well in STEM globally.

Karuna said youth are much more confident, competent and concerned about nation-building. Recalling her association with ICFAI, she talked about the 1,600-crore project successfully completed by students of ICFAI under her supervision in 2005.

She emphasised that youth should be aware of threats to nation. She urged students not to become victims of cybercrime and also to be cautious with use of AI. Karuna urged youth to stop brain drain and contribute to the nation. She advised them to be good citizens and to respect elders and their wisdom. She said youth are capable of taking responsibility of nation’s growth on their shoulders and making India proud.

Prof. L S Ganesh, the Vice-Chancellor, in his address, insisted that India should be looked up to as a very sensitive, sensible and fair nation. He added that competence, character and culture of youth play an important role in country’s growth.

Dr. K L Narayana, director, Icfai Tech, in his welcome address spoke about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign, its schemes and core objectives. Dr K S Venugopal Rao, director, ICFAI Business School, mentioned the demographic dividend that India has in its young workforce. He said this gives India a competitive advantage over other countries in technology and innovation.

Dr M Bhaskara Rao, ICFAI Staff College coordinated the event. Students of the university and faculty members attended.