Youth will script country’s growth story: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said the growth of youth will be the country's growth story. Addressing after hosting the Tricolour at Loyola Academy in Alwal on Thursday, he stressed to remember that if Kashmir, Kerala, Manipur or Gujarat feels injured, its pain is felt by the entire country.

He pointed out that everyone wants to become engineers, doctors, IAS and IPS, but no one wants to become a great politician. “Social scientists should remember that when a politician of the body politic fails, the society will face trouble,” he said.

Eatala said that the establishment of a poverty-free, hunger-free and suicide-free society is in the hands of students. “You are the wealth of this country. The nation will flourish in your growth,” he added.