YS Vivekananda murder case: Telangana High Court junks bail petition of Bhaskar Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given a shock to YS Bhaskar Reddy in the murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior YCP leader YS Vivekananda Reddy. The bail petition filed by him was rejected. Bhaskar Reddy's bail petition was dismissed as part of the trial of the case on Monday. The court also rejected the petition of another accused Uday Kumar along with him.

YS Bhaskar Reddy, who was arrested in this case on April 16, is currently in Chanchalguda Jail as a remand prisoner. Gajjala Uday Kumar is also in the same jail.

YS Bhaskar Reddy was detained on April 16 this year by the CBI officials investigating the YS Viveka murder case. They went to Bhaskar Reddy's residence in Pulivendula and arrested him. Earlier Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy was arrested by the police. According to the orders of the court, both of them were shifted to Chanchalguda Jail.

Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar filed separate bail petitions for bail, but the lower court rejected them. The judgment of the lower court was challenged by the accused in the High Court. The Telangana High Court heard the appeal on Monday. After hearing the arguments of both sides, it rejected the bail petitions of the accused.