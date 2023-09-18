Yummy steamed modak set to usher in Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi, a time when conversations revolve around Lord Ganesh’s favorite indulgence—the delectable modaks and laddus. Although laddu takes the centre stage in various pandals in the city during festivities, modak is slowly garnering attention amongst the residents of Hyderabad city.

It’s a steamed rice flour dumpling, lovingly crafted with a flavorful filling of freshly grated coconut and molten jaggery. As the city comes alive with a nine-day celebration of this beloved festival, modak takes centre stage, gracing both homes and vibrant pandals as a divine offering. Modak enthusiasts will passionately attest that resisting the temptation of just one is an impossible feat.

But here’s the twist: crafting these little wonders is no piece of cake. The real challenge lies in the art of creating the perfect rice flour dough for the delicate wrap. With such a high level of skill and expertise required, it’s no wonder that households in Hyderabad are turning to modak maestros to ensure this sacred treat is nothing short of perfection.

The Joshi household has proudly crafted modaks for a decade now, a tradition steeped in passion and expertise. It all began when Jyoti Joshi discovered her love for creating these delightful treats, spurred by the effusive praises from festival-goers who couldn’t resist her modaks.

Jyoti reminisces, “As word of my modak-making prowess spread like wildfire, friends and family started flocking with requests. I used to whip them up on demand, and as demand swelled, I gladly made this cherished delicacy of Lord Ganesha readily available to all. During the festive season, our home becomes a sanctuary of the divine aromas of coconut and jaggery. As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching, we are receiving the orders very quickly. At times, we do receive the orders throughout nine days of festivities.”

Nilam Lahankar, another Maharashtrian modak maker says, “In the city we do receive a huge number of orders every year. We are happy to know that not only Telugu but also other communities such as Tamil and Kannada speaking residents are also interested in this delicacy. Although we receive orders in large quantities, at times, accepting also becomes a challenge.”

Meena Khandekar and her sister-in-law, Prachi Khandekar, are in the whirlwind of modak-making and meeting a steady stream of customers. Meena, originally from the Konkan region renowned for its modak specialty, shares, “We create a diverse array of modak varieties—steamed, fried, fashioned from rice flour, wheat flour, or refined wheat flour—tailored to our customers’ preferences. Since 2019, Prachi and I have ventured into catering to larger orders.”

Prachi chimes in, “This year, the influx of orders has been nothing short of astounding. Many orders are intended for gifting, necessitating meticulous packaging.’ The duo resides in the vibrant neighborhood of Kacheguda. Notably, their most substantial order this year reached an impressive 600 kilograms of fried modaks.”