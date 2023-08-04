  • Menu
Zaheerabad: Man hacked to death

Incident took place at Nallampally village in Raikode Mandal on Friday morning

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death at Nallampally village in Raikode Mandal on Friday morning.

The victim was identified as Motike Krishna (30), an auto driver by profession. It is learnt that Krishna reportedly had some disputes with his rivals in the village. The police were suspecting their role in the murder.

A case has been was registered and the body was shifted to Government Hospital Zaheerabad for post-mortem.

