ZoWed opens one stop wedding shop in India

ZoWed, India's leading online wedding planning website opened the ZoWed Wedding Lounge in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Siddharth Daga , CEO of ZoWed, NikithaPitti, Franchise Owner and a host of fashion influencers Esha Hindocha, DivyaBoppana, Tanusha Bajaj and Actress Monica Tavanam graced the inauguration at the store.

After five years of helping brides and grooms plan their weddings by connecting them with their dream wedding professionals online like photographers, venues, caterers, makeup artists etc, ZoWed brought a real form to its concept with a physical "Wedding Lounge and Store" that clients can walk into.

While a chain of wedding lounges are planned across the country soon, what better city to start with, than our very own Hyderabad. As founder Siddhartha Daga says, "Hyderabad is known for its regal larger-than-life weddings, progressive mindset and rich fashion sensibilities."

Brought to life in partnership with Sanjay Pitti and led by his effervescent daughter Nikhita Pitti, the ZoWed Wedding Lounge and Multi-Designer store aims to provide you almost everything.

Most brides-to-be today are working full time and hardly have time to visit ten different places every day looking for outfits, accessories, venues, photographers and more. ZoWed has tie-ups with experts like CoolBluez Photography, Sweet Pickle Pictures, Israni Photography and other renowned planners, caterers, choreographers and more across the country.

Not just shopping or bookings, ZoWed, according to Siddhartha Daga has lined up a series of interesting workshops for to-be brides and couples. "With covid fears phasing out and a bright new winter wedding season around the corner, more and more young couples are finally getting down to planning their weddings," says Siddhartha.

So we're launching just-in-time to change the way you'll plan your weddings post-Covid. You can find everything you need for your wedding, right here - from photographers to venues to caterers to planners to outfits and accessories. You name it, and we'll get it for you, he adds.