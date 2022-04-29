54,040 students will write Inter exams in Khammam

Khammam/Kothagudem: A total of 33, 709 students would be appearing for intermediate examinations in Khammam district and 59 centres have been set up for conducting the exams, informed District Collector VP Gautham. Similarly, a total of 17, 592 students would be appearing for SSC examinations and 104 centres have been set up for conducting the exams. Arrangements like running special RTC buses, first aid centres with ANMs, Asha workers and for distribution of ORS packets have been made, he said. Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty informed that a total of 20, 331 students would be appearing for intermediate examinations for which 34 examination centres have been set up across the district with 34 chief Superintendents.

A total of 13, 419 students would be appearing for SSC examinations for which 47 centres have been set up. 23 police stations have been selected to preserve the question papers. All MEOs have been appointed as nodal officers in their respective mandals for smooth conduct of exams.