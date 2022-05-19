Agricultural thriving under TRS rule: Singireddy Niranjan

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranajan Reddy said that the TRS government spent more funds for the agricultural sector than ever in the past.

Along with Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Reddy participated in various development programmes and laid foundation stone for the construction of a marketing yard to be constructed at a cost of Rs 10.34 crore in Khammam on Thursday. He observed that the Khammam market yard would be the second biggest market in the State.

On the occasion, he flayed the Central government, alleging it was favouring only corporates like Adanis and Ambanis, leaving farmers to fend for themselves. He gave credit to the TRS government for its key role in ensuring rollback of the controversial agriculture laws by the Centre. He also pointed out the plight of farmers under the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh states.

Later, the Minister participated in a meeting on preparations for the monsoon season with farmers. He instructed officials to equip farmers good awareness on best crops to raise so as to yield maximum income.

Minister for Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the only TRS government was implementing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema in the country. As much as Rs 50,000 crore was being deposited in farmers' accounts, he claimed. He appealed to the farmers to utilise Rythuvedhikalu effectively for their rapid progress.