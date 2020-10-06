All parties serious about winning Graduate MLC elections in Khammam

Khammam: It seems all political parties including the ruling TRS have taken the Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam Graduate MLC elections very prestigious, who are working hard at field level to win the upcoming elections.

Apparently for the first time the ruling party MLAs and Ministers are sweating out as they took the responsibility of enrolling voters and winning the elections on their shoulders. On the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and party Working President KT Rama Rao, all the ruling party MLAs and leaders are taking active part in enrolment of voters at field level and also visiting the villages personally.

Even Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar also visited all Assembly constituencies and conducted meetings with party workers and leaders and gave suggestions to them for winning the elections. Ministers are actively participating in voter enrolment campaigns and motivating the graduates and stressing the importance and need to enrol as voters. Minister Ajay monitoring all MLAs and party leaders in the district involving the programme as he took the elections prestigious.

On the other hand, Left parties, BJP and Congress also going to field level and leaving no stones unturned in getting voters enrolled. These party leaders and workers are motivating the graduates for enrolling as voters and some leaders and workers were one step ahead and enrolling voters through online by taking certificates of graduates.

However, both the ruling and Opposition party workers were happy as MLAs and leaders are visiting every nook and corner of villages and sweating out for voter enrolment.

The TRS leaders said party high command is suggesting the name of sitting MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy to contest the elections. Meanwhile, TJS party Chief Kodandaram is likely to contest the election here, as per the party sources. Yuva Telangana Party already announced journalist-turned-politician Ranirudrama Devi as its candidate. She started campaigning also in the districts.