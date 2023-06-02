  • Menu
All set for Telangana Formation day fete today

Collectorate in Khammam basks in colourful lighting on the eve of state formation day on Thursday.
x

Highlights

All the government offices in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts are decked up and illuminated with beautiful lighting

Khammam: All is set for Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations in erstwhile Khammam district from Friday. All the government offices in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts are decked up and illuminated with beautiful lighting. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Government Whip Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao would hoist the national flag in Khammam and Kothagudem respectively.

District Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem, VP Gautham and Anudeep D respectively, held meetings on the schedule as well as conduct of the celebrations. Telangana RythuDinotsavamwill be celebrated on Saturday. Officials were aksed to keep all RythuVedikasready for the event.

Rallies with tractors and bullock carts have to be taken out. Farmers’ meetings should be conducted at RythuVedikas where schemes like RythuBandhu and RythuBima and their benefits should be explained to the public.

The beneficiaries should be asked to share their experiences, the officials were told.

