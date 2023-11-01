Alliance crisis for BJP in Khammam?

Khammam: In the midst of a competitive election campaign in Khammam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have maintained an unusual silence, refraining from any active participation in electoral activities so far. This intriguing development has left many speculating about the BJP’s apprehensions regarding their seats, attributed to an agreement with the Jana Sena (JS) party.



A report circulating within the JS party hinted at its aspirations for a greater share of seats in Khammam. The party’s request for additional tickets stems from Khammam’s proximity to the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

This revelation has left many BJP leaders shocked and bewildered, as no actions have been taken in response to this information for the past ten days. In the aftermath, the BJP leaders have ceased to operate party offices in their respective areas, while considering joining forces with the BRS and Congress parties. Their plan includes a formal declaration of alignment with these parties and eventual exit from the BJP.

A senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, has shared that leaders in the area were working hard to strengthen itself in the district. However, the political landscape in Khammam, a stronghold of left parties, has now tilted in favour of the BRS and Congress.

Despite the party’s historical success in securing corporate seats and occasional losses due to vote disparities, the leader emphasised the distress felt by the BJP leaders over their alliance with the JS. While the BJP had only declared Bhadrachalam and Yellandu as its two ST constituencies, the BRS had announced candidates for every seat, and the Congress had unveiled four of its ten candidates. The uncertainty surrounding BJP’s election strategy has caused a ripple effect, as party leaders find themselves without a candidate list to campaign with. Urging the party’s high command to provide clarity on alliances, the leader demanded the release of the candidate list as soon as possible.

Despite being a party loyalist for many years, another leader expressed his displeasure at not being given consideration for party leadership or nominated posts.