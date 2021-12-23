Allotment of police constables to districts concludes

Khammam: The allotment of police constables to new local cadres as per the GO 317 has been completed in the district, informed Additional DCP (Admin) Gaush Alam.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier issued orders allotting 2, 437 police constables working in the erstwhile Khammam district to Khammam, Kothagudem, Mulug and Mahbubabad districts on the basis of seniority and options.

Of the total of 2,437 constables; 1,712 were civil constables and 725 armed reserve (AR) constables. As many as 810 civil constables have been allotted to Khammam Commissionerate, 779 to Kothagudem district, 44 to Mahbubabad and 79 to Mulugu district, Alam said.

Similarly, 361 AR constables have been allotted to Khammam Commissionerate while 364 AR constables are allotted to Kothagudem district. The police personnel have to report within three days (Friday) in the districts allotted to them.

The district committee, headed by the District Collector, held meetings with the Police department and the police association several times to discuss the options thoroughly, to divide the personnel according to the options and seniority, he said.