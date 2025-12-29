Artistes laud Olga’s feminist writings

Khammam: “Renowned Telugu writer Olga’s literary works reflect the journey of society while strongly challenging social inequality and patriarchal structures,” eminent literary critic and Central Sahitya Akademi Executive Council member Prof C Mrunalini said on Sunday.

Speaking at a literary seminar organised to mark Olga’s 75th birthday, Prof Mrunalini said that the essence of Olga’s feminism lies in exposing social injustice, gender discrimination, and the deep-rooted patriarchal mindset through her writings. The event, titled Khammam Kala Utsavam, was organised by literary organisation Swechchavaranam in Khammam. She said Olga carved a distinct place for herself in Telugu literature through her unique style and by strengthening feminist discourse across multiple literary forms, including short stories, novels, poetry, essays and editorials. “Her writings consistently argue for freedom, equality and human rights without gender discrimination,” Prof Mrunalini said. Noted short story writer V Pratima said Olga’s works not only represent women’s empowerment and identity consciousness but also critically examine the influence of family, political and cultural power structures in society. Earlier, advocate P Sandhya Rani inaugurated an exhibition of posters highlighting the essence of Olga’s literary contributions over the last five decades. Later, the book ‘Olgatheeram’ was released by the guests.

Swechchavaranam coordinator Sumathi outlined the objectives of the programme. Several writers, academicians and cultural activists, including V. Sunanda, Pati Bandla Rajani, Dr K. Anandavani, Dr Nagamani, Dr Jatin Kumar and writer Akkineni Kutumbarao (Ravimaruth), attended the event.

As part of the programme, cash prizes were awarded to women students from government and private degree colleges in Khammam district who won essay competitions on the theme “Political Short Stories of Olga – An Analysis”. A Kuchipudi dance performance titled Pratighatana Swaralu by a team led by Dr Sindhuja, Assistant Professor at Arya University, Silikon Andhra, drew applause from the audience.

Addressing the gathering, Olga said social complexities form the backdrop of her writings. She stressed the need for solidarity among women, noting that patriarchal ideology continues to divide women in multiple ways. “My writings aim to bring women together and assert women’s identity,” she said, adding that decision-making power must rest in the hands of women.

The writer was felicitated by literary and cultural organisations, academicians, students, poets and writers from across the district.