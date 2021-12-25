Atal Bihari Vajpayee's services to nation recalled

Khammam: BJP leaders and workers observed senior BJP leader, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary in Khammam on Saturday.



The party leaders led by the Sathupalli constituency party incharge Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao conducted a programme in the centre of Tallada mandal headquarter in the district.

The party leaders garlanded to the Vajpayee photo and paid tributes him.

Addressing in the programme, Namburi hailed the services of Vajpayee for the nation when he serves as the Prime Minister. He informed that the life history of former PM is an inspiration for every youth. He said that the opposition parties also hailed the services of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in their regime. He also said that the form PM gave importance to the development of the transport system and others.

Namburi said that Vajpayee was a good poet and a genius.

Later the programme the party leaders distributed fruits, bread and milk to the old aged people.

Mandal party president A Venkat Rama Rao, district leaders T Balaji Naik, Kinnera Thirumalaiah, V Nageswara Rao, Y Srinivas, Krishna Rao, K Rama Rao and Naresh participated in the programme.