Bankers urged to achieve targets in time

Khammam: District Collector V P Gautham has called upon the bankers to achieve the targets set at the district-level bankers committee meeting. At a review meeting with them on Thursday, he noted that banks in the district collected Rs 8,936.50 crore deposits and extended Rs 15,322.24 crore in advances. He reminded them of the shortfalls in the performance for the year 2022-23.





He said priority should be given to providing loans to the weaker sections. Farmers should be extended timely crop loans so they can carry on with their cultivation activities. Steps should be taken to identify small and marginal farmers who do not have land records and loans should be given to them. He urged that the bankers must participate in beneficiary selection committee meetings. He also requested that the targets for loans to self-help groups be completed by the next Women's Day.





The Collector brought to their notice that though new Asara pensions have been sanctioned, they are not being distributed due to Aadhaar and other issues. The bankers should attend to the problem immediately and spare the beneficiaries any inconvenience. He also called for campaigns to spread financial literacy among the people. The bankers were instructed to display the list of services provided at each branch of theirs. Along with Mudra loans, people should be made aware of how to avail of loans under Stand Up India. PM Swanidi and PMEGP schemes.





Additional Collectors Snehalatha Mogili and N Madhusudan, District Lead Bank Manager Srinivasa Reddy, RBI LDO Anil Kumar Kalbore, NABARD DDM Sujith Kumar, SBI RM Narayana, UBI AGM Rajasekhar, APGVB RM Vijaya Bhaskar Goud, DCCB GM Narmada, District Industries Officer Ajay Kumar, DRDO Vidyachandana, District Agriculture Officer Vijayanirmala, District Horticulture Officer Anasuya, District Tribal Welfare Officer Krishna Naik, ZDP CEO Apparao, EDSC Corporation Eluri Srinivasa Rao, District Welfare Officer Sandhyarani and others were present.



