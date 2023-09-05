BCs get 100% justice under BRS rule, says MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Khammam: Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra praised CM KCR for his efforts for the development of BCs in the State.

As the inicharge of Kothagudem Assembly segment, Vaddiraju visited the coal town for the first time on Tuesday.

Vaddirajau was given warm welcome by the party leaders and BC leaders here in the city. Earlier a massive car rally was organised from Khammam to Kothagudem. Large numb of party workers and leaders took part in the programme and raised slogans in favour of KCR and Vaddiraju.

Vaddiraju supported BRS nominee from the Kothagudem Assembly segment and sitting MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao. Both leaders participated in a mega road show at the coal town and industrial town Palvoncha. Speking on the occasion, Vaddirajau said that the BRS government is implementing prestigious schemes like Kalayana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak and giving Rs 1 lakh to the BC women and Rs 3 lakh tunder Gruha Lakham scheme.

He said BRS is giving importance to BC leaders and gave ministerial posts and made MLAs, and MPs and others. He questioned when the opposition parties will be giving such type of importance to BC leaders and people.

He asserted that KCR will become the CM third time and will carry out huge development of the State. The dreams of Telangana people will be fulfilled only under the BRS rule and the CM KC, he added.

He said, Congress and BJP’s daydream of winning the upcoming polls will not be fulfilled. Vaddiraju said BC leader and sitting MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao will win a massive majority in Kothagudem.