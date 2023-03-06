Better amenities at over 26,000 schools

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday informed as many as 26,065 schools were developed under the programme of Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme. As a result, they are offering quality education, he praised. He was speaking to media people here at Khammam.





He informed that Rs 57.38 lakh was spent on the makeover of the government primary school at the NSP Camp area in the city. He said the government was determined to make every student from poor families get quality education free of cost to help them reach a higher level in their lives. With the development of schools, parents are more interested than ever in sending their children to government schools.



