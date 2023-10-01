Bhadrachalam: Woman head constable washed away in drain

Bhadrachalam : A sudden change in weather that brought with it strong thunderstorms with hail resulted in the tragic death of a female constable here on Saturday.

The deceased, head constable P Sri Devi was reportedly assigned the Bandobast duty ahead of IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to Bhadrachalam. However, the sudden downpour in the afternoon, which continued for an hour accompanied by strong winds, became the cause for the tragedy. Sri Devi, who was on patrol in the neighbourhood surrounding the shrine of Lord Rama, unintentionally stepped on a drain and was washed away.

The police spotted the deceased in the Godavari sluice. The body was moved to a public hospital for an autopsy. It has been reported that the constable had one town in Kothagudem as her usual assignment.

Meanwhile, in the wake of these heavy rains, KTR’s visit to the area was cancelled.