Bhadradri trust Not invited to Ayodhya

Bhadrachalam : In a surprising turn of events, the Ayodhya Rama Mandir Trust has not extended an invitation to the Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam, commonly known as South Ayodhya, for the upcoming Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event scheduled for January 22.

Expressing their displeasure, devotees of Lord Rama voiced their anger against the Ayodhya Trust for neglecting to send an invitation to the significant event so far. The temple’s officials have unequivocally stated that as of now, no invitation has been received for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Despite the absence of an official invitation, the temple authorities remain committed to marking the occasion with special events, including a Shoba Yatra and other traditional ceremonies on the designated day.

Meanwhile, a dedicated follower of Lord Rama accused the BJP government of favouring North Ayodhya over South Ayodhya, citing the failure to receive an invitation as an example. He emphasised the historical connection of Lord Rama’s visit during Vanavasam and alleged negligence in the development of the Bhadrachalam temple. Responding to the controversy, Union Minister BL Verma, who recently visited the temple, expressed unawareness of the situation, assuring that he would inform the trust about the oversight. Despite the completion of preparations within a week, the Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam has yet to receive the awaited invitation.