Bharat Nyay to seek justice for India

Khammam: TPCC member and city Congress president Mahammad Javeed said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra will focus on social, economic, and political justice in the same manner as Bharat Jodo Yatra threw light on issues of economic disparities, polarisation and dictatorship.

On Sunday he along with number of party leaders took out rally for supporting Rahul Nyay Yatra which was launched in Manipur and would cover over 6,700 km going through 110 districts in 67 days. It will cover 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states and culminate on March 20. Javeed called upon the party leaders and the workers to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi who is striving for the development of nation. In contrast, he said, BJP works for Adani and Ambani, not for the people. He flayed it for failure to address unemployment problem in the country. He recalled how the success of Rahul Jodo Yatra by Rahul earlier was a good result and helped Congress to come to power in some states. He asserted the Congress would come to power at the Centre and ensure a bright future for the country. The rally was launched by the DCC president Durga Prasad, the leaders Y Ravi Kumar, G Suryanarayan, B Balaji, N Naresh and others.