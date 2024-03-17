Bhaskar Rao takes charge as new EO of Yadadri temple

Yadadri : Bhaskar Rao has officially taken charge as the Executive Officer (EO) of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. The transition of leadership occurred on Saturday evening.

The appointment of Bhaskar Rao follows a series of events that unfolded in recent months. The position became vacant after the resignation of the former EO, Geetha Reddy, on December 21 last year. Subsequently, Ramakrishna Rao, the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Religion, took over as the EO in charge. However, recent controversies led to changes in leadership. On March 11 this year, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Konda Surekha, visited the temple. After allegations surfaced that Bhatti and Surekha were given small pews and CM and other ministers given big pews, Ramakrishna Rao was officially dismissed on March 14 due to the mismanagement in seating arrangements.

In his place, Bhaskar Rao, who previously served as Additional Collector of Bhongir, was appointed as the new EO. Upon assuming office, Bhaskar Rao was warmly welcomed and honoured by the temple authorities, including Ramakrishna Rao, who had been the in-charge EO.

During the induction ceremony, the priests of the temple bestowed Vedic blessings upon Bhaskar Rao and facilitated his seating in the EO’s chair. Prior to the formalities, he visited the sanctum sanctorum and performed a special pooja to the Swamy.